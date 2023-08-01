Wyze Battery Cam Pro arrives with 2K video, swappable battery

Wyze is taking its line of battery-powered outdoor cameras to the next level with a “Pro” model that boasts improved resolution, a swappable rechargeable battery, and the ability to connect directly to Wi-Fi networks.

Available now for $93.99 plus shipping, the Wyze Battery Cam Pro joins Wyze’s existing range of battery-powered outdoor cameras, including the existing Wyze Cam Outdoor v2, Video Doorbell Pro, and Cam Outdoor v1.

The new Wyze Battery Cam Pro ups the ante on the Cam Outdoor v2 by adding 2K (2560 x 1440) video resolution with a 134-degree field of view, up from the 1080p resolution of the older model.

Even better, the Battery Cam Pro comes with a rechargeable–and now removable–battery, meaning you can swap in a fresh battery pack when the current battery is depleted, perfect for reducing downtime.

The Battery Cam Pro comes with a single battery pack in the box; you can buy additional battery packs for $22.99 (plus shipping) each, while a dual-battery charger goes for $17.99. Each battery should last for about 6 months on a charge depending on usage, Wyze says. You can also use Wyze’s existing Solar Panel ($24.99) to keep the battery perpetually charged.

Another change from the Cam Outdoor v2 is that the Wyze Battery Cam Pro doesn’t require a hub; instead, the cam connects directly to Wi-Fi, and it supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. (It’s worth noting that the Battery Cam Pro won’t work at all with the base station that came with the Cam Outdoor v2.)

Color night vision on the Battery Cam Pro is powered by a CMOS starlight sensor, while motion detection is handled by both radar and passive infrared technology.

Other features include an integrated LED spotlight (up to 187 lumens) and an 80-dB siren, while a built-in speaker and noise-cancelling microphone allow for two-way chat.

Wyze says the wall-mountable Wyze Battery Cam Pro meets IP65 certification standards, meaning its enclosure is designed to be dust-tight and resistant to light sprays of water. In other words, the camera should be able to withstand the elements, including wind, rain, and snow. A wall mount comes included with the Battery Cam Pro, while an optional metal ceiling mount sells for $9.99.

We’ll have a full review for the Wyze Battery Cam Pro once we spend some time with a review unit.