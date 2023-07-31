Horror streamer Shudder tees up spooky price increase

In a creepy but not entirely shocking move, AMC Networks is upping the subscription price for Shudder, the niche video-streaming service that caters to horror aficionados.

Starting August 29, 2023, the price of Shudder will go up to $6.99 a month in the U.S., a $1-a-month increase, according to a Shudder support page.

Meanwhile, Shudder’s annual rate will jump to $71.88 a year, a $14.89 increase.

The new rate will kick in for existing Shudder subscribers on the next billing date after the price hike takes effect.

The upcoming Shudder price increase marks the first time the streamer has raised its prices since 2019, as Paste Magazine notes.

Beside the U.S., AMC-owned Shudder will also be raising its prices in Canada.

In a message to subscribers, Shudder said it was raising its prices as “part of our commitment to improve Shudder, so you have even more of the world-class entertainment you like to watch waiting for you.”

Shudder subscribers on Reddit, however, were grousing that a boost in video quality has yet to arrive for the streamer.

For now, Shudder’s maximum video resolution is a mere 720p, with some “older” movies only streaming in 480p. Most other video streamers offer at least 1080p resolution, if not 4K HDR.

Of course, there’s still a way to lock in Shudder’s current subscription rate for a year: by signing up for an annual Shudder plan before August 29, the date when the price increase hits.

You can also get Shudder access through AMC+, which costs $8.99 a month.

First launched in 2015, Shudders offers a deep collection of horror movies, from classic horror titles like An American Werewolf in London and The Howling to hard-to-find gems such as The Winged Serpent and Season of the Witch.

Shudder also streams a number of “Shudder Original” movies, along with TV shows such as Chucky, Doomsday, The Last Drive In: Just Joe Bob, and Eli Roth’s History of Horror.