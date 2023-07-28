NASA’s own ‘plus’ streaming service is ready for liftoff

Rejoice, armchair astronomers: NASA is about to launch its very own “plus”-style streaming service, and unlike streamers like Disney+ and Paramount+, you won’t have to worry about any price hikes.

NASA+ is go for launch later this year, and it will arrive with an upgraded NASA app. The main NASA.gov and science.nasa.gov websites are also getting makeovers, and you can check out the beta versions of the new NASA sites right now.

Set to be available on all the major streaming player platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, NASA+ will offer access to live coverage of the space agency’s various missions, including NASA’s upcoming Armetis missions to the moon.

NASA+ will also serve up NASA’s collection of original shows, along with a “handful” of new shows that are slated to launch with the new service.

Some of the shows we can expect on NASA+ include NASA Talks, Space Out, The Color of Space, NASA Explorers, NASA Kids, and First Light.

While NASA hasn’t revealed exactly when NASA+ will arrive, it has told us how much it will cost: nothing. Even better, NASA+ will be ad-free–not surprising given that NASA is a public agency, but still, it’s still nice to hear.

Besides being available on the big streaming platforms, NASA+ will also be streamable on the soon-to-be-revamped NASA app for iOS and Android.

NASA already has a streaming presence via its popular NASA YouTube channel, where it offers a simulcast of its linear NASA TV station along with live streams from the International Space Station, complete with views both inside and outside the orbital outpost.

NASA also has its own Twitch channel.

Alongside the arrival of NASA+, the new NASA.gov and science.nasa.gov websites will deliver a “connected, topic-driven experience” with a “common” search engine and integrated navigation, according to a NASA press release.