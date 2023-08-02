Is iRobot Select worth it? Let’s do the math

We’re big fans of iRobot’s robot vacuums, but the best Roomba models don’t come cheap. Still, there is a way to snag a self-emptying and room-mapping Roomba without immediately coughing up hundreds of bucks: the iRobot Select subscription plan, which costs $29 a month, plus one-time activation fee.

When you sign up for iRobot Select, you get one of iRobot’s fanciest Roombas, complete with a self-emptying bin, free replacement parts shipped to your door as soon as you need them, and even the chance to get a new Roomba every three years.

Then again, you are on the hook for $29 every month (plus that one-time activation fee, currently $149), and if you stop paying, iRobot will reach out and remotely deactivate your bot, rendering it useless. And if you go with a two-year plan with a lower activation fee (currently $49), there’s a stiff penalty if you cancel early.

So, is iRobot Select worth it? Or would you be better off ponying up the cash for a Roomba up-front? We’ve done the math and scrutinized the terms of service so you don’t have to.