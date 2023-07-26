Verizon’s free NFL Sunday Ticket offer: Here’s how to get it

A free season of NFL Sunday Ticket for Verizon customers? Yep, it’s true, although there are plenty of ifs, ands, and buts.

The deal, a $449 value for the 2023-24 NFL season, serves up free NFL Sunday Ticket access for both new and existing Verizon customers. Unsurprisingly, you’ll need to sign up for certain service packages or upgrade your existing service to snag the discount.

New mobile customers will have to pony up for a new phone (and only a few specific models) plus a Verizon Unlimited Plus plan, while existing Verizon mobile users must upgrade to Unlimited Plus, or add a new Unlimited Plus line to their account.

You can also grab the NFL Sunday Ticket discount if you’re signing up for Verizon Home Internet, although again, only certain plans apply.

Here’s what you need to know about Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal, along with some gotchas to look out for.