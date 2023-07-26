Verizon’s free NFL Sunday Ticket offer: Here’s how to get it

A free season of NFL Sunday Ticket for Verizon customers? Yep, it’s true, although there are plenty of ifs, ands, and buts.
The deal, a $449 value for the 2023-24 NFL season, serves up free NFL Sunday Ticket access for both new and existing Verizon customers. Unsurprisingly, you’ll need to sign up for certain service packages or upgrade your existing service to snag the discount.
New mobile customers will have to pony up for a new phone (and only a few specific models) plus a Verizon Unlimited Plus plan, while existing Verizon mobile users must upgrade to Unlimited Plus, or add a new Unlimited Plus line to their account.
You can also grab the NFL Sunday Ticket discount if you’re signing up for Verizon Home Internet, although again, only certain plans apply.
Here’s what you need to know about Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal, along with some gotchas to look out for.
Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket offer: Your questions answered
How do you get Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal if you’re a new mobile customer?
First of all, you’ll need to sign up for Verizon’s Unlimited Plus plan, which offers access to Verizon’s ultra-wideband 5G network as well as 30GB of mobile hotspot usage. Unlimited Plus plans start at $30 a month for 4 lines (meaning $30 a month for each line), scaling up to $65 a month for just one line.
Next, you’ll have to get a phone to go with your new Unlimited Plus plan. Eligible phones include select Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S23 Series, the Galaxy Z Flip5, or the Galaxy Z Fold5. You can also get a Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro. Finally, the Motorola Edge+ will also work for the NFL Sunday Ticket deal.
How do you get Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal if you’re an existing mobile customer?
Already a Verizon mobile user? If so, you can get Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal by upgrading your data plan to the Unlimited Plus tier–or, if you’re already on that plan, by adding another Unlimited Plus line to your account.
If you’d rather not upgrade, you can still get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket starting on August 11 through Verizon +play.
How do you get Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal if you want Verizon home internet service?
If you’re new to Verizon’s Home Internet service, you can claim Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket offer by signing up for a Fios 1 Gig, or Fios 2 Gig plan.
Also eligible for Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal are new signups for Verizon 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus.
Can you cancel your service early if you sign up for Verizon’s NFL Sunday TIcket deal?
If you back out of your new Unlimited Plus plan or eligible Verizon Home Internet service too early after claiming Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal, it’ll cost you.
According to the fine print, Verizon will “charge back” the full cost of NFL Sunday ticket if you renege on your eligible service plan before February 29, 2024, which is roughly two weeks after Super Bowl LVIII.
Do you need a YouTube TV subscription to get Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket offer?
I’ve seen some reports claiming that you need a YouTube TV subscription to take advantage of Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal, but that’s not the case.
Verizon’s own FAQ makes it clear that you don’t need a YouTube TV subscription to watch NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube, and it’s worth noting that the quoted value of the deal–$449–is the same price as signing up for à la carte NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels. (The NFL Sunday Ticket add-on for YouTube TV subscribers costs $349 a season, with YouTube TV itself costing $72.99 a month.)
Following an inquiry from TechHive, a Verizon rep confirmed that a YouTube TV subscription is not required for Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket offer.
How many seasons is Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal good for?
Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket offer is only valid for the 2023-24 season.
What happens once Verizon’s NFL Sunday Ticket offer expires at the end of the season?
Verizon says your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will auto-renew once Verizon’s special offer ends, so you’ll want to be sure to cancel before the renewal date hits.