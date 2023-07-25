How to stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The world’s best women’s soccer (football, outside the U.S.) teams are in Australia and New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup (officially, the FIFA Women’s World Cup), a sporting event that only happens every four years. Here’s how you can stream all the action on the pitch live or, given the time differences, on a cloud DVR so you can watch at a more convenient time (if you can avoid spoilers).

The U.S. team has already won its first match of this tournament, against Vietnam. The women will face a bigger challenge when they go against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, 6:00 p.m. Pacific. This will be a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, when the U.S. took home the tournament trophy. The U.S. women’s team emerged as the champions of the 2015 tournament, too. Will there be a three-peat?

Fox and Telemundo own the U.S. television broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup, covering the games in English and Spanish respectively. Fox will show 24 of the tournament’s 64 games on its regular channel, carrying the rest of the games on its Fox Sports 1 (FS1) network.

Unlike cable or satellite TV, you can sign up for any of the services listed below on a month-to-month basis, there are no long-term contracts or early-cancellation fees to worry about. A few of the services listed below are offering free or discounted trials. We’ve sorted the list according to the price of a subscription, with the least-expensive service first.

Where to stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup