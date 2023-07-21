Sonos Move 2: What we know so far

It’s been about four years since Sonos unveiled the Move, the the wireless speaker manufacturer’s first Bluetooth portable speaker, and we’re pretty confident that a new version of the Move is just around the corner.
Word of the Sonos Move 2 began dribbling out in March 2023, while documents that appear to detail the second-generation Move hit the FCC in June, meaning a release is likely imminent.
So, when exactly will the Sonos Move 2 arrive? Will it offer new features, or come with a new design? And how much will the Sonos Move 2 cost? Here’s what we know so far:
Sonos Move 2: Your questions answered
What is the Sonos Move 2 release date?
We still don’t know precisely when the Sonos Move 2 will make its debut, but we can make an educated guess.
Sonos generally serves up two big product announcements a year, in the spring and early fall. We already got our Sonos speakers for spring: the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, which both arrived in March.
That means we’re still waiting on the Sonos product reveal for the fall, which typically happens in the September time frame.
Now, documents detailing wireless testing procedures and results for a speaker that’s most likely the next-gen Sonos Move were discovered at the FCC in June, and that usually means a release is only a few weeks or months away.
That leads us to believe that Sonos will unveil the Move 2 at the company’s fall 2023 product event, sometime in late August or early September.
How much will the Sonos Move 2 cost?
We’d be surprised if the second-generation Sonos Move ended up costing more than the original, but don’t count on it costing any less than the pricey first-generation version, either.
The current Sonos Move is priced at $399–lofty by Bluetooth speaker standards, but par for the course when it comes to Sonos, which generally charges a premium for its wireless speakers, which can also operate as part of a multi-room audio system.
So yes, we’re guessing the Sonos Move 2 will arrive with a similar $399 price tag to the first Move.
What will the Sonos Move 2 look like?
The first-gen Sonos Move is short, cylindrical, squat, and quite hefty, tipping the scales at roughly 6.6 pounds. That’s about the weight of a bowling ball, so it’s not a speaker you’d want to tote in a backpack (unlike the much lighter Sonos Roam).
We haven’t heard many rumors about the Sonos Move 2’s form factor, so all we can do is guess.
It’s difficult to believe that the Sonos Move 2 will arrive with any sonic compromises versus the original, so don’t expect the new Move to be any smaller or lighter than the first one (physics is physics, particularly when it comes to speaker cabinets–and batteries).
Our money is on a next-gen Sonos Move that looks almost identical to the original, but again, that’s just a guess.
Will the Sonos Move 2 have new features?
One of the biggest rumors about the new Sonos Move (and later bolstered by the filings discovered at the FCC) is that it will support simultaneous transmission from its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios, a feature that was notably lacking in the first Sonos Move.
The original Move has a physical button in the back of the unit that allows it to switch between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. So, while the first-generation Move can connect to your Wi-Fi network at home or your phone’s Bluetooth radio when you’re out and about, it can’t seamlessly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi, or vice versa.
The Sonos Move 2, on the other hand, is said to share the simultaneous Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities of the Sonos Roam (Sonos’s other portable speaker) and the new Sonos Era 100 and 300 speakers. That means the Move 2 would be able to smoothly hand over any on-the-go tunes it’s playing via Bluetooth to your Wi-Fi-enabled Sonos speakers at home.
Will the Sonos Move 2 work with both Sonos S1 and S2 software?
Back in 2020, Sonos released a new version of its wireless software that supported a number of new features, most notably high-resolution audio, “room groups” of speakers, and immersive sound formats such as Dolby Atmos.
The move was controversial, as it meant leaving behind a number of older Sonos speakers, such as the first-generation Sonos Play:5 and Sonos Connect.
While the original Sonos Move worked with both the current Sonos S2 app and the legacy S1 app, the Sonos Move 2 is rumored to only work with the Sonos S2 software. If that’s the case, you won’t be able to group it with aging Sonos products that are only compatible with the S1 app.
Will the Sonos Move 2 deliver stereo and/or Dolby Atmos sound?
The first Sonos Move was a mono speaker, albeit a very good-sounding one. Could the Sonos Move 2 make the move to stereo, or perhaps even Dolby Atmos?
Well, Sonos did go the stereo way with the new Sonos Era 100, the speaker that replaces the mono-only Sonos One. Meanwhile, the larger Sonos Era 300 is a full-on Dolby Atmos speaker, Sonos’s first aside from its soundbars.
Given the design of the Sonos Era 100, it’s certainly possible that stereo sound is on tap for the (likely similarly sized) Sonos Move 2.
Dolby Atmos? Perhaps, but Atmos on the Sonos Move 2 is more of a stretch.
Put another way, stereo audio on the Sonos Move 2 is a definite maybe, while Dolby Atmos is probably a no.
Will the Sonos Move 2 support wireless charging?
The original Sonos Move shipped with a nifty proprietary dock that offered wireless charging for the speaker. Again, we don’t know for sure, but there’s no reason to believe Sonos would drop the wireless charging dock for the Move 2.
Speaking of charging, word is the Sonos Move 2 will support in-line audio via a USB-C adapter that could also deliver power.