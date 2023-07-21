Sonos Move 2: What we know so far

1.

We still don’t know precisely when the Sonos Move 2 will make its debut, but we can make an educated guess.

Sonos generally serves up two big product announcements a year, in the spring and early fall. We already got our Sonos speakers for spring: the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, which both arrived in March.

That means we’re still waiting on the Sonos product reveal for the fall, which typically happens in the September time frame.

Now, documents detailing wireless testing procedures and results for a speaker that’s most likely the next-gen Sonos Move were discovered at the FCC in June, and that usually means a release is only a few weeks or months away.

That leads us to believe that Sonos will unveil the Move 2 at the company’s fall 2023 product event, sometime in late August or early September.