Don’t pay full price for Peacock

Are you bummed by the news that Peacock is raising prices? You shouldn’t be, at least if you know where to look.

With the price hike, Peacock Premium now costs $6 per month or $60 per year with ads, up from $5 per month or $50 per year before. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus now stands at $12 per month or $120 per year, up from $10 per month or $100 per year. Existing subscribers will see the price hike on or after August 17.

But as someone who tracks streaming TV deals pretty closely, I wouldn’t pay these prices for NBC’s streaming service. Between coupon codes, bundle deals, and student discounts, saving money on Peacock Premium is not all that difficult. Here are your options:

Use a Peacock coupon code

As of July 19, 2023, Peacock has a coupon code that saves $40 on a year of Peacock Premium, both for the ad-supported and ad-free versions.

Just head to Peacock’s website and select an annual plan. On the final checkout page, click the “Have a promo code?” link, and use the code N2TEWDZZ. This should bring the price down to $20 for one year with ads, or $80 for the ad-free version.

This code should work for both new and returning subscribers, but if you run into trouble, you can always use a masked email address to get the deal. Just make sure to cancel immediately after signing up to avoid being billed at full-price after the first year.

It’s unclear how long this Peacock coupon code will last. Originally, it was part of a tie-in with with Macy’s that ended in early July, yet the code continues to work without any sort of Macy’s membership.

Peacock has also offered plenty of other coupon codes in the past, so we’ll keep this article up to date as new deals arrive.

Comcast’s Peacock perks

Unfortunately, Comcast stopped offering free Peacock to all Xfinity customers in June, but some customers remain eligible as outlined in Comcast’s FAQ:

Xfinity customers with gigabit internet or faster get two more years of Peacock Premium for free. This should apply automatically if you have an X1 or Flex cable box and have activated Peacock on it. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact customer support.

or faster get two more years of Peacock Premium for free. This should apply automatically if you have an X1 or Flex cable box and have activated Peacock on it. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact customer support. Xfinity Diamond and Platinum Rewards members —that is, those who’ve been with Comcast for at least seven years—also get Peacock Premium for free. Sign up for the Rewards program, then look for an email with redemption instructions.

—that is, those who’ve been with Comcast for at least seven years—also get Peacock Premium for free. Sign up for the Rewards program, then look for an email with redemption instructions. Comcast’s new NowTV plan includes Peacock at no extra charge. This is a $20-per-month bundle of non-sports channels similar to Philo, but only available to Xfinity Internet customers. You can sign up through the Xfinity Stream app.

includes Peacock at no extra charge. This is a $20-per-month bundle of non-sports channels similar to Philo, but only available to Xfinity Internet customers. You can sign up through the Xfinity Stream app. Xfinity customers with X1 or Flex boxes can get 12 months of Peacock for $3 per month by saying “Peacock” into the voice remote on those devices. But that’s an inferior deal compared to the coupon code Peacock is currently offering to everyone.

Spectrum’s extended Peacock trials

Spectrum customers can also get free Peacock, albeit for a limited time. For internet-only customers, Peacock offers a three-month trial, while Spectrum TV subscribers can get a full year.

These Peacock promos are for new and returning subscribers, so if you have Peacock already, you must cancel and let them subscription expire before redeeming Spectrum’s offer. See Peacock’s website for instructions for further instructions.

Peacock’s student discount

Undergrad and graduate students in the United States can also get a discount on Peacock Premium. Just sign up through Peacock’s student page to get 12 months for $2 per month.

Peacock’s student discount does require SheerID verification, which may require uploading some documents such a student ID card or tuition receipt. Once verified, students can re-up the deal every 12 months for as long as their enrollment status remains active.

Hold out for Black Friday

If all else fails, you’ll likely get a deal on Peacock Premium by waiting until the holidays.

During Black Friday last year, for instance, Peacock offered 12 months of Premium service for $1 per month—its best deal to date. While NBCUniversal hasn’t announced any future Black Friday deals for Peacock, it’d be surprising if the company didn’t come back with another deep discount in 2023. As always, cord-cutting rewards the patient.

More streaming TV savings

Peacock’s various free trials and discount offers aren’t the only way to shave down your streaming TV bill. You can also get Paramount+ for free, cycle through various Apple TV+ trials, and get free or discounted streaming services through your wireless carrier.

Even as services like Peacock raise their regular rates, they’re still reliant on discounts and giveaways to lure people in. By staying on top of these offers, you can still come out ahead.

