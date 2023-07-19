Yale teams with Pantone for a boldly colored new smart lock

You won’t encounter a lot of choices when it comes to the finish of a smart deadbolt for your front door. There’s typically polished chrome or brass, satin nickel, or perhaps flat black or oiled bronze. Yale is looking to change that up in a big way with its Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition, featuring Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year: Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta.

Yale’s latest smart lock features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with a numeric touchscreen keypad but no key cylinder.

Acknowledging that a magenta smart lock won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, Yale describes the Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition as “perfect for trendsetters, trailblazers, or anyone who wants an inspired entryway.”

You can hold a 9-volt battery to the terminals on the bottom of the Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 to operate the lock in the event its batteries die. Yale

To celebrate the launch, Yale sponsoring a contest in partnership with celebrity interior designer Dani Dazey today through August 2, 2023. Fans can enter to win Yale’s latest smart lock—of course—as well as a vacation at Dazey’s Dazey Desert House in Palm Springs, Calif., including a $4,000 prepaid gift card to cover travel expenses. The winner will also get a $5,000 gift card to revamp their front entryway, along with “expert design tips from Dani Dazey.” Check out the Trixie Motel, also in Palm Springs, for more of Dazey’s design work.

The Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition in Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta is available now at ShopYale.com for $259.99 and at Amazon, where at last check it was selling for $234.99.