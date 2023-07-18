How to avoid the Peacock price hike

Peacock is the latest streaming service to be hit by price hikes this year. If you want to keep watching all your favourite NBC shows without forking out more money, then there is a way.

Here is everything we know about the Peacock price hike, including the exact increases for each Peacock tier, whether prices are going up for Peacock annual plans, and how to lock in lower Peacock rates before the price hike goes into effect.

How much is Peacock increasing by?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, monthly Peacock subscriptions will be increasing by the following amounts:

Peacock Premium – Increasing from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month

Peacock Premium Plus – Increasing from $9.99 per month to $11.99 per month

The Peacock website has also confirmed that annual subscriptions will be changing to the below:

Peacock Premium – Increasing from $49.99 per year to $59.99 per month

Peacock Premium Plus – Increasing from $99.99 per month to $119.99 per month

The free tier of Peacock ended earlier this year, so you won’t be able to switch to that.

We don’t know yet if the seven-day free trial will still be available; should we hear any more information, we will update this article.

Avoid the Peacock price hike by purchasing an annual subscription

Peacock will be increasing its prices on August 17, 2023. So, if you want to lock in for the lower prices and avoid paying more in the long run, then make sure you buy an annual Peacock subscription before this date.

Sign up for an annual Peacock Premium subscription

If you sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, then you’ll save $10. If you opt for the Peacock Premium Plus tier, then you’ll save $20.

If you opt for the more expensive Premium Plus tier, you’ll get ad-free viewing, access to live sports and events and the option for offline viewing with downloads.

Bundle Peacock in with another subscription

If you’re looking for a new internet provider, then Spectrum is bundling in a Peacock Premium subscription with some of its internet plans.

You can find out how to activate this on the Peacock website.

Cancel your Peacock subscription

If none of these options are suitable, then you can cancel your subscription altogether. Here are the steps in their simplest form: