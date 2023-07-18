Leviton jumps on the Matter bandwagon

Leviton makes some of our favorite smart lighting controls, and now the company is getting on the Matter bandwagon, offering a firmware update for its 2nd-generation Decora Smart Wi-Fi in-wall and plug-in switches and dimmers.

Four of Leviton’s current Wi-Fi-compatible products are getting the update, including two in-wall devices and two plug-in products.

Specifically, they are the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi D26HD in-wall dimmer (see above, far left), which can support loads up to 600 watts; the D215S in-wall 15-amp switch (above, second from the left); the D215P mini plug-in switch (above, second from the right); and the D23LP mini plug-in dimmer (above, far right).

Once updated, those four devices will become certified Matter devices compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings ecosystems.

Leviton said it is working on similar firmware updates for other of its 2nd-gen Decora Smart Wi-Fi products as well.

Users will first need to enroll in Leviton’s Matter Early Access Program, via the company’s My Leviton app. You can find additional information about Leviton’s Matter early access program at the preceding link.