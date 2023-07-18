Beyerdynamic adds ANC to its Blue Byrd in-ear headphones

Beyerdynamic has announced a second generation of its Blue Byrd neckband in-ear headphone, sporting Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint support, aptX Adaptive and AAC codec support, built-in Alexa, and active noise cancellation with a transparency mode available to enhance situational awareness.

The $149 headphone’s 125mAh lithium-ion battery promises to deliver up to 14 hours of music listening (8 hours, 15 minutes with ANC enabled) after a 100-minute charging session. A 10-minute quick charge is said to yield 2 hours of listening with ANC or more than 8 hours without. The Blue Byrd is MFi-certified to be compatible with Apple products, and it also supports Google Fast Pair.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

The Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd features an in-line remote control on its right-hand side. Beyerdynamic

Neckband headphones, which have wired earbuds tethered to a wireless band you wear around your neck, have become less common than true-wireless headphones, but they offer a distinct advantage in that they are easier to keep track of. If a bud falls out of your ear while you’re walking, running, or getting any other form of exercise, the wire helps ensure you don’t lose it.

The second-gen Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd comes with five pairs of ear tips, a carry case, and a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging The headphone can also plugged into a computer’s USB port and used as a USB audio device, delivering audio resolution up to 16-bit/48kHz.

Users can adjust volume level, accept or reject phone calls, and perform other functions with an inline remote control.

Beyerdynamic says the Blue Byrd is IPX4-certified for splash resistance for sweaty or rainy workouts. You’ll find everything you need to know about IP codes at the preceding link.

The Beyerdynamic second-gen Blue Byrd is available at Amazon now.