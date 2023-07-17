Cielo Smart Thermostat review: This budget device does the job

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Attractive industrial design

Easy to install, and includes C-wire adapter

Strong feature set, including an app, geofencing, and voice-assistant support Cons No support for remote room sensors

Quirky scheduling process

Doesn’t have a great a touchscreen Our Verdict The Cielo Smart Thermostat is an attractive, well-priced smart thermostat that will make heating and cooling your home easier and more efficient.

Price When Reviewed

$169.00 MSRP, selling for $129.99 at the time of our review

Best Prices Today: Cielo Smart Thermostat

Retailer Price $129.99 View Deal Cielo WiGle, Inc. $169.00 View Deal

Best known for building smart controllers for stand-alone air conditioners, Cielo now offers a smart Wi-Fi thermostat for your home’s HVAC system. While its MSRP is $169, the Cielo Smart Thermostat was marked down to $129.99 at the time of this review, including at Amazon post Prime Day.

That price puts it $50 higher than our current top pick in budget smart thermostats, the mundane-looking Amazon Smart Thermostat, on par with the equally monochromatic Nest Thermostat, and significantly cheaper than our favorite mid-priced thermostat, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced.

The affordable Cielo Smart Thermostat will ensure your indoor climate is always comfortable.

Cielo Smart Thermostat design and installation

The Cielo Smart Thermostat’s wiring block is straightforward and easy to understand. The thermostat requires a C-wire for power, but an adapter is provided if you don’t find one in your wall. Jason D’Aprile/Foundry

Given its black, shiny, squarish industrial design, it’s clear that Cielo sought to build a device that looks a lot like an Ecobee product. It has a smaller touchscreen, but it’s sleek and attractive in a way that doesn’t draw too much attention. And Cielo does a lot of things right: You can control its smart thermostat at the thermostat itself— a built-in proximity sensor causes its display to light up and switch to a control screen when you approach— with Cielo’s app, or through a variety of smart assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, SmartThings, and even IFTTT.

This review is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best smart thermostats.

Cielo also provides a very DIY-friendly installation process. The kit comes with everything you’ll need to get started: Anchor screws, a backing plate, and a power adapter if your HVAC wiring doesn’t include a C-wire. A step-by-step installation guide provides clear instructions, with the app and the thermostat itself guiding you through the final steps.

Wiring the Cielo Smart Thermostat is a straightforward process, thanks to the clearly marked wiring plate, and I didn’t encounter any issues with the installation. One minor complaint is the touchscreen’s sensitivity seemed a bit off when I typed in the password on the touchscreen to add the thermostat to my Wi-Fi network, and it took a few taps to get it to respond to some of the characters. This was less of an issue in day-to-day use, but Cielo’s display is not quite as responsive as the Ecobee3 Lite I compared it to.

Programming the Cielo Smart Thermostat is not quite as straightforward as installing it, but the quirkiness isn’t much of a barrier to making good use of it. Jason D’Aprile

Once the hardware is installed and you’ve connected it to your home network, you can configure it through the app if you prefer. Initial configuration is basically just telling it two temperature points—when to heat and when to cool—and you can just leave it at that. For more precise control, the Cielo works with preset modes for Home, Away, Sleep, and Pets, where you can adjust those two temperature setpoints accordingly.

Curiously, scheduling works only within those presets; you can’t set just temperature targets for specific times of day or night. So, instead of programming the thermostat to have your HVAC system seek to hit a temperature of 72 degrees at 9 a.m. and 74 at 10 p.m., for example, you must program the Home and Sleep presets to your desired temperatures and then set the times you want those presets to kick in. It’s logical enough, but it might take some getting used to if you’re accustomed to making detailed schedules for temperature changes.

The Cielo Smart Thermostat is a good value

The Cielo Smart Thermostat also supports geofencing, so you set temperature targets when you’re away and when you return to save energy while ensuring your indoor climate is always comfortable. You won’t get an algorithm that learns your comings and goings, as the top-of-the-line Nest Learning Thermostat does, nor will you get remote sensors that can help to eliminate hot and cold spots the way that and several Ecobee models do, but Cielo’s product costs a lot less.