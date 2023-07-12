Home / Home Entertainment
Soundcore Motion X600 gets a 25% discount for Prime Day

We just awarded this excellent Bluetooth speaker an Editors' Choice award, and now you can buy one for a lot less.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Jul 12, 2023
Soundcore Motion X600
Image: Jon L. Jacobi

We just added the excellent Soundcore Motion X600 to our list of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and you can pick one up at 25% discount during Prime Day. It’s a phenomenal deal.

Our reviewer heaped praise on the Motion X600 for its fidelity, thumpy bass response, and its outstanding IPX7 protection from the elements. He described it as “one of the best-sounding single-cabinet Bluetooth speakers” he’d heard. It can withstand being totally submersed in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Its enclosure is fabricated mostly from metal, and it has a sturdy carry handle.

Despite this being a brand-new product, Amazon is selling the Soundcore Motion X600 for just $149.99. But act quickly, as Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

