SimpliSafe DIY security deals for Prime Day

Can't swing with Ring? SimpliSafe is an excellent alternative, and they're discounted for Prime Day.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jul 12, 2023 2:00 pm PDT
SimpliSafe 8-piece kit
Anyone looking for a DIY home security alternative to Ring would be smart to consider the offerings from SimpliSafe. Our SimpliSafe Essentials review made them one of our best-bang-for-your-buck favorites. But you need to act soon, because these deals end tonight at 11:59 p.m.

And Prime Day is an excellent time to buy a system or to add components to one you already own, with most bundles discounted by 40% and aded-on accessories available at 30% off. The SimpliSafe 8-piece kit we reviewed, for example, has been discounted from $240 to $144.

It consists of the base station that connects to the internet, a numeric keypad for arming and disarming the system, four door/window sensors, one motion sensor, and a panic button that can summon help in an emergency (assuming you’re paying for professional monitoring, that is).

SimpliSafe 8-piece home security kit: $144 at Amazon

You can pick up a SimpliSafe 10-piece system that includes indoor and outdoor security cameras (one of each), four door/window sensors, and two motion sensors, and the hub and keypad for $258, a 40% savings over its usual price of $430.

SimpliSafe 10-piece system with cameras: $259 at Amazon

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

