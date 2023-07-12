SimpliSafe DIY security deals for Prime Day

Anyone looking for a DIY home security alternative to Ring would be smart to consider the offerings from SimpliSafe. Our SimpliSafe Essentials review made them one of our best-bang-for-your-buck favorites. But you need to act soon, because these deals end tonight at 11:59 p.m.

And Prime Day is an excellent time to buy a system or to add components to one you already own, with most bundles discounted by 40% and aded-on accessories available at 30% off. The SimpliSafe 8-piece kit we reviewed, for example, has been discounted from $240 to $144.

It consists of the base station that connects to the internet, a numeric keypad for arming and disarming the system, four door/window sensors, one motion sensor, and a panic button that can summon help in an emergency (assuming you’re paying for professional monitoring, that is).

SimpliSafe 8-piece home security kit: $144 at Amazon

You can pick up a SimpliSafe 10-piece system that includes indoor and outdoor security cameras (one of each), four door/window sensors, and two motion sensors, and the hub and keypad for $258, a 40% savings over its usual price of $430.

SimpliSafe 10-piece system with cameras: $259 at Amazon