Prime Day deal: Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is just $22.99

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a steep discount on the Amazon Echo Dot, and this year’s deal doesn’t disappoint, with the all-new Dot now selling for an all-time low.

You can grab the fifth-generation Echo Dot on Amazon right now for $22.99, a 50-percent discount, but the Dot’s Prime Day price cut is only slated to last until midnight Eastern time.

The latest version of the Echo Dot packs quite a punch, including a revamped interior that houses a larger speaker for “clear vocals” and twice the bass response of previous Dots.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot also arrives with a new temperature sensor and accelerometer, with the temperature sensor ideal for triggering Alexa routines (for example, Alexa could turn on a smart fan when the mercury begins to rise) while the accelerometer enables more tap gestures (such as tapping the top of the speaker to play or pause music).

Perhaps the coolest new Echo Dot feature is its ability to double as an extender for Amazon’s Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, with each Dot adding up to 1,000 square feet of Eero coverage.

As always, the Echo Dot packs Alexa for voice control of your smart home devices, setting timers and alarms, delivering weather reports, teeing up playlists, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot for $22.99 on Amazon