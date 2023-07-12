Prime Day deals on Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones

Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are TechHive’s perennial top picks, and the only reason the WH-1000XM4 isn’t in that spot today is because it was replaced by the newer WH-1000XM5. You can pick up either pair of cans during Prime Day with substantial discounts.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wowed our reviewer when it came to market in the summer of 2020, receiving praise for its accuracy and high fidelity. Amazon has knocked $100 off the WH-1000XM4’s price tag, reducing it to $248 during Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphone: $248 at Amazon

Our reviewer found that Sony raised the noise-cancelling with fidelity bar even higher in May, 2022 when it shipped that headphone’s successor, the WH-1000XM5. Sony switched to carbon fiber drivers for improved audio performance and beam-forming microphones that allow for near-perfect phone calls in noisy environments. Amazon has slashed price of the WH-1000XM5 to $328, the lowest price ever.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphone: $328 at amazon