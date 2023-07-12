Home / Headphones
Prime Day deals on Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones

The brand-new Sony WH-1000XM5 is at its lowest price ever, and the also excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 at its lowest price this year.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jul 12, 2023 9:36 am PDT
Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM5
Image: Sony

Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are TechHive’s perennial top picks, and the only reason the WH-1000XM4 isn’t in that spot today is because it was replaced by the newer WH-1000XM5. You can pick up either pair of cans during Prime Day with substantial discounts.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wowed our reviewer when it came to market in the summer of 2020, receiving praise for its accuracy and high fidelity. Amazon has knocked $100 off the WH-1000XM4’s price tag, reducing it to $248 during Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphone: $248 at Amazon

Our reviewer found that Sony raised the noise-cancelling with fidelity bar even higher in May, 2022 when it shipped that headphone’s successor, the WH-1000XM5. Sony switched to carbon fiber drivers for improved audio performance and beam-forming microphones that allow for near-perfect phone calls in noisy environments. Amazon has slashed price of the WH-1000XM5 to $328, the lowest price ever.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphone: $328 at amazon

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

