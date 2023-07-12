Snag these genuine Roomba replacement parts now for 60% off

Roomba replacement parts on Prime Day? That’s no fun–or at least, not until you see how cheap these genuine series-600 replenishment kits are during Amazon’s two-day shopping extravaganza. Actually, you might want to get two.

During this final day of Prime Day, you can grab iRobot’s official replenishment kit for the every-popular 600 series for just $17.99, a massive 60-percent discount compared to the $44.99 list price.

Keep in mind that this Prime Day deal expires at midnight Eastern time, and since genuine iRobot replacement parts are almost never on sale, you don’t want to snooze on this discount.

The kit includes three replacement AeroVac filters, a bristle brush, a beater brush, and a spinning side brush, all of which will fit iRobot’s affordable 600 series of bump-and-run Roomba vacuums. You also get a nifty (and essential) brush-cleaning tool that slices right through tangled hair.

Those replacement parts will get you through a good 6 months of Roomba usage, while two kits would tide you over for a full year.

Boring though they are, you don’t want to skimp on replacing the filters and brushes on your Roomba. Letting the filters get clogged with dirt and debris will diminish your Roomba’s suction power, while allowing tangles of hair to accumulate on the brushes could cause permanent damage to your robot.

Official iRobot replacement parts can be eye-wateringly pricey, but they’re preferable to the cheap third-party filters and brushes you’ll find on Amazon, which tend to be garbage.

iRobot Roomba 600-series Replenishment Kit for $17.99 on Amazon