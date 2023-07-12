Scoop up your first video doorbell for just $29.99 on Prime Day

Ready to replace your dumb doorbell with a smart one? During Prime Day, you can score a smart video doorbell from Amazon’s Blink brand for an eye-poppingly low price, but you’ll need to act fast.

Available now on Amazon, the Blink Video Doorbell is selling for just $29.99, a steep 50-percent discount compared to its $59.99 list price. But be aware that this Prime Day deal expires tonight at midnight Pacific time.

The battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell (two AA batteries are included) works with Alexa and comes with an impressive set of features for the price, including 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, perfect for chatting with visitors on your doorstep.

The doorbell lets you stream live video from your door whenever a visitor presses the doorbell button or when the unit detects motion. If you want to stream live video from the Blink Video Doorbell on demand, you either connect it to your existing doorbell wiring or add the optional Sync Module 2, which also allows for local video storage.

If you’d rather skip the local storage, the Blink Video Doorbell can store event videos in the cloud. The doorbell comes with a 30-day free trial of Blink’s cloud storage, which offers 60 days of video history; after the free trial ends, you can subscribe for $3 a month per Blink device (or $10/month for unlimited devices).

Overall, the Blink Video Doorbell makes for a superb value, particularly during Prime Day–but as we just mentioned, this deal won’t last much longer.

Blink Video Doorbell for $29.99 on Amazon