Grab a 6-pack of Sengled smart bulbs for $25.01 on Prime Day

Looking for an easy way to jump-start your smart home? This 6-pack of Sengled Bluetooth smart bulbs works seamlessly with Alexa, and if you act now you can grab it for just a penny more than 25 bucks.

Selling now on Amazon, this dimmable-white Sengled A19 6-pack is just $25.01 on Amazon, a whopping 59-percent discount that comes out to a mere $4.17 a bulb. But don’t wait too long to grab this deal, because Prime Day ends at midnight Eastern time.

This 6-pack of Sengled smart bulbs makes for a great way to get started with a smart home. The Bluetooth-enabled bulbs come in a standard A19 form factor with E26 fittings that screw into standard light bulb sockets.

Once you’ve screwed in the bulbs, they’ll automatically pair with a nearby Amazon Echo speaker, allowing for voice (“Alexa, turn on bedroom lights”) and out-of-home control, along with the ability to add the bulbs to Alexa schedules and routines. In other words, there’s no need to download and install a third-party app before using the bulbs with Alexa.

These Sengled smart bulbs are tuned to a cozy 2,700 Kelvin warm-white temperature, and they can be dimmed all the way down to 5-percent brightness.

Sengled smart bulb 6-pack for $25.01 on Amazon