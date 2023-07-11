Prime Day deals on Rachio smart irrigation devices

Rachio is getting in on the Prime Day action with some great deals on its smart sprinkler controllers, both the type that control in-ground irrigation systems and the new hose-based timer that’s great for hand-watering and drip irrigation.

We named the Rachio 3 our top pick in smart sprinkler controllers (underground irrigation systems), and the price of the Rachio 3 16-zone controller has been slashed to $181.40 for Prime Day; that’s a significant savings from its $249.99 MSRP. Prices for the Rachio 3 8-zone controller have been similarly chopped to $139.99 If you need to cover a smaller lawn, take a look at the Rachio 3 4-zone controller, which is selling for $110 during the Prime Day sale, a significant discount over its $149.99 list price.

Irrigating with a garden hose or a drip system doesn’t mean you can automate your watering practices. Our hands-on review found the Rachio Smart Hose Timer to be an excellent device for the task, and it comes with a Wi-Fi hub that will support up to three additional smart timers to ensure no area of your lawn or garden is neglected.

Act quickly: Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 12.