Prime Day deals on Rachio smart irrigation devices

Water is a precious resource. Use a smart sprinkler controller to avoid wasting any in your lawn and garden. To save cash as well as water, buy one on Prime Day.
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jul 11, 2023 4:09 pm PDT
Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
Rachio is getting in on the Prime Day action with some great deals on its smart sprinkler controllers, both the type that control in-ground irrigation systems and the new hose-based timer that’s great for hand-watering and drip irrigation.

We named the Rachio 3 our top pick in smart sprinkler controllers (underground irrigation systems), and the price of the Rachio 3 16-zone controller has been slashed to $181.40 for Prime Day; that’s a significant savings from its $249.99 MSRP. Prices for the Rachio 3 8-zone controller have been similarly chopped to $139.99 If you need to cover a smaller lawn, take a look at the Rachio 3 4-zone controller, which is selling for $110 during the Prime Day sale, a significant discount over its $149.99 list price.

Irrigating with a garden hose or a drip system doesn’t mean you can automate your watering practices. Our hands-on review found the Rachio Smart Hose Timer to be an excellent device for the task, and it comes with a Wi-Fi hub that will support up to three additional smart timers to ensure no area of your lawn or garden is neglected.

Act quickly: Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 12.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

