Level smart locks get Prime Day discounts

Level makes some of our favorite smart locks, and they rarely go on sale. But it’s Prime Day, so two models are being discounted: The Level Lock smart deadbolt and the Level Both retrofit smart lock.

If you like everything about your current deadbolt and just want to render it smart, the Level Bolt replaces the components that fit inside your door. Once installed, you’ll be able to control it with your smartphone. Apple users will be able add it to their HomeKit configurations, too.

The Level Bolt usually sells for $199, but Amazon has discounted it to $179 for Prime Day. And if you clip the online coupon before you add it to your shopping cart, you’ll score an additional $20 discount, bringing the final price down to just $159.

If you’d rather replace your existing deadbolt, pickup the $249 Level Lock. Choose the satin nickel finish and you’ll pay just $236—and clicking a similar coupon knocks another $20 off that price. The other finishes (matte black, polished brass, and satin chrome) remain priced at $249, but that $20 coupon can be applied to those models as well, bringing the final price down to $229.

