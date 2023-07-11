Ring Alarm security systems are up to 40% off during Prime Day

Ring Alarm is our top pick in security-focused smart home systems, and you can pick one up during Prime Day with a 40-percent discount. Ring’s two basic systems—Ring Alarm and Ring Alarm Pro—are sold as several starter kits. We’ll explain the differences below.

Each Ring Alarm consists of a base station that connects to your Wi-Fi network and a numeric keypad for arming and disarming the system. Each starter kit comes with different number of sensors and other add-ons that expand its capabilities. You can also add Ring security cameras and doorbells, as well as a collection of “Works with Ring” products from third-party manufacturers. Ring Alarm systems can be self-monitored, but you’ll want to sign up for a Ring Protect subscription to get the maximum value.