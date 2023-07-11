Ring Alarm security systems are up to 40% off during Prime Day

Ring Alarm is our top pick in security-focused smart home systems, and you can pick one up during Prime Day with a 40-percent discount. Ring’s two basic systems—Ring Alarm and Ring Alarm Pro—are sold as several starter kits. We’ll explain the differences below.
Each Ring Alarm consists of a base station that connects to your Wi-Fi network and a numeric keypad for arming and disarming the system. Each starter kit comes with different number of sensors and other add-ons that expand its capabilities. You can also add Ring security cameras and doorbells, as well as a collection of “Works with Ring” products from third-party manufacturers. Ring Alarm systems can be self-monitored, but you’ll want to sign up for a Ring Protect subscription to get the maximum value.
- The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit usually sells for $199.99, but you can pick one up during Prime Day for just $119.99. Accessories included in this kit (beyond the base station and keypad): one door/window sensor (Ring calls them “contact sensors”), one motion detector, and one Z-Wave range extender. Ring considers this system appropriate for an apartment or condo, but you’ll probably want to add additional Ring contact sensors over time; they cost about $10 each.
- The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit gets a $100 discount for Prime Day and is selling for $149.99. It includes everything in the 5-Piece kit, but it has four door/window sensors instead of one. Ring describes this system as adequate for most one- to two-bedroom homes. Here again, you’ll likely want to add some contact sensors if your home has more than one door and three windows.
- If you live in larger home—with two to four bedrooms—consider the Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit. It gets a $132 discount for Prime Day and includes eight contact sensors; a second numeric keypad that you can install near a second entrance or keep at your bedside; and a second motion detector (these can reduce the number of contact sensors you need, especially in rooms with lots of windows).
- The Ring Alarm Pro 8-piece kit is on sale for $209.99 during Prime Day (it’s regularly priced at $299.99). This system also starts with a base station and a numeric keypad, but its base station features an integrated Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router. Unlike the lower-priced system, you can add battery-backup modules that will maintain your broadband connection should your home experience a power failure. The 8-piece kit includes four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one Z-Wave range extender.
- If you live in a larger home, the Ring Alarm Pro 13-piece kit is going for $399.95 during Prime Day. It comes with a second Eero Wi-Fi 6 node to extend the reach of your mesh network, a second motion detector, and eight contact sensors.
- Already own a Ring Alarm system? You can purchase a Ring Alarm Pro base station as an upgrade and re-use all the accessories you already own. The base station is discounted by 30 percent for Prime Day ($174.99).