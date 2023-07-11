Snag Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for just $16.99 during Prime Day

Whether you’re circling your first streaming player or looking to add one to a second room, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is an easy and affordable way to stream Netflix, Max, Disney+, and more, and it’s getting an eye-popping Prime Day discount this year.

On sale now on Amazon, the Fire TV Stick is going for a mere $16.99 during Prime Day. That’s a whopping 58 percent off, as well as the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the player.

A compact stick that plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI input, the Fire Stick TV delivers full-HD resolution and immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Besides Amazon Prime Video, the Fire TV Stick will let you stream Netflix, Max, Disney+, Peacock, and all the other big streaming services. You’ll also get access to free movies and TV shows on Freevee, Amazon’s new ad-supported free streaming service.

The Fire TV Stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for videos using voice commands, and you’ll also be able to chat with Alexa, perfect for controlling smart home devices, setting alarms and reminders, or even asking for a weather report.

If you’re a gamer, the Fire TV Stick works with Luna, Amazon’s game-streaming service, and you can also download games from the Amazon Appstore.

Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99 on Amazon