Prime Day deal: Denon’s Dolby Atmos soundbar is just $149

Want to add some Dolby Atmos excitement to your living room without breaking the bank? During Prime Day, you can snag an Atmos-enabled all-in-one soundbar from Denon for its lowest price yet.

Selling now on Amazon, the Denon DHT-S217 is currently just $149, a sharp 40-percent drop from its $249 list price and an all-time low.

The Denon DHT-S217 is an all-in-one soundbar that uses virtualization to deliver Dolby Atmos height cues, perfect for those with vaulted ceilings that won’t place nice with upfiring drivers.

The DHT-S217 has an HDMI-eARC interface for a single-cable connection to your smart TV, or you can plug a video component directly into the separate HDMI input. Even better, there’s a subwoofer output with a wired RCA-style connector, meaning you can connect the third-party subwoofer of your choice.

We sang the praises of the DHT-S217 in our review, with the soundbar notching points for its “excellent” Atmos sound, “incredibly simple” setup, and night and dialogue-boosting modes.

Denon DHT-S217 soundbar for $148 on Amazon