Home / Home Entertainment
Deal

Prime Day deal: Denon’s Dolby Atmos soundbar is just $149

The all-in-one DHT-S217 from Denon boasts excellent sound and room-filling Dolby Atmos, and it's selling for an all-time low during Prime Day.
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive Jul 11, 2023 8:04 am PDT
Denon DHT-S217 main
Image: James Barber/Foundry

Want to add some Dolby Atmos excitement to your living room without breaking the bank? During Prime Day, you can snag an Atmos-enabled all-in-one soundbar from Denon for its lowest price yet.

Selling now on Amazon, the Denon DHT-S217 is currently just $149, a sharp 40-percent drop from its $249 list price and an all-time low.

The Denon DHT-S217 is an all-in-one soundbar that uses virtualization to deliver Dolby Atmos height cues, perfect for those with vaulted ceilings that won’t place nice with upfiring drivers.

The DHT-S217 has an HDMI-eARC interface for a single-cable connection to your smart TV, or you can plug a video component directly into the separate HDMI input. Even better, there’s a subwoofer output with a wired RCA-style connector, meaning you can connect the third-party subwoofer of your choice.

We sang the praises of the DHT-S217 in our review, with the soundbar notching points for its “excellent” Atmos sound, “incredibly simple” setup, and night and dialogue-boosting modes.

Denon DHT-S217 soundbar for $148 on Amazon

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

Recent stories by Ben Patterson: