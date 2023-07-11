This room-mapping iRobot Roomba is just $199.99 for Prime Day

Nope, you don’t have to spend upwards of $500 for an iRobot Roomba model that can map the rooms in your home, or at least not during Prime Day.

Now selling for its lowest price ever during Prime Day 2023, the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is currently just $199.99 on Amazon, a steep 48-percent drop from its usual $382.99 list price.

That’s a great deal, but don’t wait too long; the Rooma i4 EVO’s sale price will only last through the end of Prime Day, which wraps up on July 12.

Rather than being just a basic bump-and-run model, the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO 4150 can actually map the layout of the rooms in your home, perfect for easy navigation down hallways and around furniture.

With the i4 EVO, you’ll be able to schedule daily and weekly vacuuming chores, telling it to vacuuming specific rooms while leaving other rooms alone. With help from the iRobot OS, the i4 EVO can even suggest new cleaning zones based on your habits.

Besides sweeping up the usual dust and debris, the i4 EVO is adept at picking up pet hair thanks to its flexible dual multi-surface robber brushes, which are designed to resist tangles.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO for $199.99 on Amazon