Philips Hue color smart bulbs are 44 percent off for Prime Day

If you’ve been dragging your feet about shelling out for Philips Hue’s pricey color smart bulbs, today’s your lucky day.

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, you can snag a 3-pack of Philips Hue’s White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs for just $75.99, a full 44 percent off the standard $134.99 price tag.

And if you’re new to the Philips Hue ecosystem, you can jump in with a starter kit that includes two White and Color Ambiance bulbs plus the Hue Bridge for only $89.99, or 31 percent off the usual list price.

Philips Hue pretty much represents the gold standard for smart lighting, with the brand offering a wide range of color, dimmable and tunable white, and filament bulbs, not to mention a galaxy of lamps, downlights, outdoor lights, and other fixtures.

All recent Hue lights can be controlled directly via Bluetooth, or you can add the Hue Bridge for advanced grouping and scheduling options, as well as the ability to control the lights when you’re away from home.

Hue smart lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, and the Hue Bridge now works with Matter, the new standard that aims to unite the big smart home ecosystems.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack for $75.99 on Amazon