Philips Hue color smart bulbs are 41% off for October Prime Day

Did you miss that scorching Prime Day deal for Philips Hue color smart bulbs back in July? Well, good news: Those same Hue lights are getting another steep discount, this time for October Prime Day.

You can grab a 3-pack of Philips Hue’s White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs for just $79.99, a full 41% off the standard $134.99 price tag. That deal isn’t quite as good as the 44% discount these color Hue bulbs saw during the last Prime Day, but it’s awfully dang close.

If you’re new to the Philips Hue ecosystem, you can jump in with a starter kit that includes two White and Color Ambiance bulbs plus the Hue Bridge for only $85.49, or 34% off the usual list price–and that deal is better than the previous Prime Day discount.

Philips Hue pretty much represents the gold standard for smart lighting, with the brand offering a wide range of color, dimmable and tunable white, and filament bulbs, not to mention a galaxy of lamps, downlights, outdoor lights, and other fixtures.

All recent Hue lights can be controlled directly via Bluetooth, or you can add the Hue Bridge for advanced grouping and scheduling options, as well as the ability to control the lights when you’re away from home.

Hue smart lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, and the Hue Bridge now works with Matter, the new standard that aims to unite the big smart home ecosystems.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack for $79.99 on Amazon