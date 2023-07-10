LG’s compact Eclair soundbar priced at all-time low for Prime Day

One of the stars of LG’s CES 2023 presentation was the LG SE6S, aka the Eclair, a 3.0-channel, Dolby Atmos-enabled, and all-in-one soundbar that’s selling on Prime Day for its lowest price yet.

Now on Amazon for just $296.99, a steep 34-percent price drop from its usual $449.99 list price, the LG Eclair SE6S arrives with an impressive suite of audio tech inside its fabric-covered, 2.5-inch-high chassis, starting with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive 3D sound.

Also on board is support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting protocol, allowing you to stream tunes to the soundbar from your iPhone, while a quartet of built-in passive radiators supplies the bass.

Like LG’s other 2023 soundbars, the Eclair SE6S supports WOW Orchestra, a new LG feature that lets the soundbar sync its audio with the speakers on supported LG TVs, while the on-screen WOW Interface offers easy soundbar setup for LG TV owners.

LG Eclair SE6S soundbar for $296.99 on Amazon