Our favorite Vizio soundbar got a huge Prime Day price cut

Ready to bring some pulse-pounding Dolby Atmos sound to your living room? Packing motorized drivers that swivel up to deliver Atmos height effects, the Vizio P-Series Elevate is among our favorite Dolby Atmos soundbars, and you can snap it up for its lowest price ever during Amazon Prime Day.

On sale now for $598, a steep 40-percent drop from its $991.84 list price, the Vizio P-Series Elevate usually hovers somewhere around the $770 mark, and it was recently as cheap as $649 on Amazon. But for Prime Day, the Elevate’s price tag has finally sunk below $600, although it won’t stay there for long.

The winner of our coveted Editor’s Choice award for soundbars, the Vizio Elevate is a 5.1.4-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and two wireless rear speakers for surround sound. Both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported, along with built-in Chromecast.

What sets the Vizio P-Series Elevate apart from other Dolby Atmos soundbars are its swiveling drivers. Whenever you start streaming a Dolby Atmos-enabled TV show or movie, the Elevate’s motorized drivers automatically rotate up to bounce height cues off your ceiling. For standard stereo content (such as music), the drivers swivel forward to bolster the left and right stereo channels. Pretty cool.

In our review, we praised the P-Series Elevate for its “thrilling,” room-filing audio with terrific bass response–almost too terrific, although careful subwoofer placement will keep the booms in check.

If you’ve been yearning to upgrade your TV’s tinny speakers or level up from your budget non-Atmos soundbar, this Prime Day deal on the Vizio P-Series Elevate shouldn’t be missed.

Today's Deal: Vizio P-Series Elevate soundbar for $598 at AMazon