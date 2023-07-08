Best early security cam & video doorbell deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Most thieves are opportunists, and none of them want to get caught. Deploying a video doorbell and wireless security cameras in and around your home will give burglars and other miscreants second thoughts about breaking into your home or stealing anything within view of one.
Today’s cameras are both inexpensive and very easy to deploy. They connect to your Wi-Fi network, so the only cords you’ll need to deal with are for power—unless you opt for battery-powered models, that is.
We always see great security camera deals during Amazon Prime Day, and while the event doesn’t officially get underway until Tuesday, we’ve already spied significant discounts on security cameras from Arlo, Blink, Google, Ring, and more. We’ll update this story as we spot other deals.
Security camera deals
- Arlo Essential indoor camera: $59.99 (40% off)
- Blink Mini (indoor): $17.50 (50% off)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera (indoor): $29.99 (50% off)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) three-camera system: $104.99 (58% off)
- Google Nest Cam Battery (indoor/outdoor): $163.99 (9% off)
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera: $29.99 (14% off)
- MyQ Smart Garage Cam (indoor): $56.41 (30% off)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $29.99 (50% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (indoor/outdoor): $59.99 (40% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In (indoor/outdoor): $59.99 (40% off)
Security camera/smart light combos
- Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera: $89 (40% off)
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera: $218.90 (12% off)
- Blink Wired Floodlight Camera: $49.99 (50% off)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: $119.99 (40% off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery): $119.99 (29% off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (Battery): $179.99 (22% off)
Video doorbells
- Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell: $59.49 (60% off)
- Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (battery or wired): $95.00 (52% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell (battery or wired): $29.99 (50% off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (2nd generation, wired): $149.99 (17% off)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: $129.99: (28% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell (battery or wired): $54.99: (45% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 (battery or wired): $149.99 (25% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (wired): $149.99 (40% off)
Prime Day 2023 security cam & video doorbell deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s highly promoted sale during which the e-tailer offers thousands of deals to Amazon Prime members.
You’ll encounter slashed prices on a wide variety of products in Amazon’s massive catalog.
But TechHive readers will be most interested in adding to their collections of smart home components and home entertainment devices, including security systems, smart lighting, and Bluetooth speakers.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday, July 11 at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern, and the sale winds down at 11:59 p.m. on July 12.
Lots of security camera and video doorbell deals start early, however, and we’ll add them to the lists above as we encounter them.
Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to get these deals?
Yes, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals.
An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and it entitles you to free shipping on most items, access to Amazon Prime Video, a TV- and movie-streaming streaming service; Amazon Music for Prime Members, a music-streaming service; and Amazon Photos, a cloud-based photo and video storage service. There are other benefits, too.
But if you don’t want to be on the hook for an Amazon Prime membership, you can see if you’re qualified to sign up for a free trial. Just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. You can cancel your membership after Prime Day and reap the savings at no additional cost–provided you haven’t signed up for a free trial in the recent past.