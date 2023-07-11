Best Prime Day security cam & video doorbell deals

Home / Home Security
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to find a great deal on all types of home security products, including video doorbells and cameras.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jul 11, 2023 12:00 am PDT
Most thieves are opportunists, and none of them want to get caught. Deploying a video doorbell and wireless security cameras in and around your home will give burglars and other miscreants second thoughts about breaking into your home or stealing anything within view of one.

Today’s cameras are both inexpensive and very easy to deploy. They connect to your Wi-Fi network, so the only cords you’ll need to deal with are for power—unless you opt for battery-powered models, that is.

We always see great security camera deals during Amazon Prime Day, and this year is no exception. You’ll find significant discounts on security cameras from Arlo, Blink, Eufy Security, Google, Ring, and more. We’ll update this story as we spot other deals.

We’ve divided the deals according to brand, so most people don’t like to mix and match ecosystems, and we’ve noted which cameras are designed for use indoors, outdoors, or both. We’ve also specified the maximum resolution each camera is capable of capturing.

Security camera deals

Security camera multi-pack/bundle deals

Security camera/smart light combos

Video doorbells

Prime Day 2023 security cam & video doorbell deals: What you need to know

1.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s highly promoted sale during which the e-tailer offers thousands of deals to Amazon Prime members.

You’ll encounter slashed prices on a wide variety of products in Amazon’s massive catalog.

But TechHive readers will be most interested in adding to their collections of smart home components and home entertainment devices, including security systems, smart lighting, and Bluetooth speakers.

2.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?

Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday, July 11 at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern, and the sale winds down at 11:59 p.m. on July 12.

3.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to get these deals?

Yes, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and it entitles you to free shipping on most items, access to Amazon Prime Video, a TV- and movie-streaming streaming service; Amazon Music for Prime Members, a music-streaming service; and Amazon Photos, a cloud-based photo and video storage service. There are other benefits, too.

But if you don’t want to be on the hook for an Amazon Prime membership, you can see if you’re qualified to sign up for a free trial. Just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. You can cancel your membership after Prime Day and reap the savings at no additional cost–provided you haven’t signed up for a free trial in the recent past.

4.

Are other online retailers offering deals during Prime Day?

Absolutely. Lots of other merchants compete with Amazon by offering their own special deals during Prime Day. You can expect to see Best Buy, B&H Photo, Target, Walmart, and other big players looking to capitalize the shopping frenzy that Amazon’s event sparks.

Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

