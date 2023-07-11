Best Prime Day security cam & video doorbell deals

Most thieves are opportunists, and none of them want to get caught. Deploying a video doorbell and wireless security cameras in and around your home will give burglars and other miscreants second thoughts about breaking into your home or stealing anything within view of one.
Today’s cameras are both inexpensive and very easy to deploy. They connect to your Wi-Fi network, so the only cords you’ll need to deal with are for power—unless you opt for battery-powered models, that is.
We always see great security camera deals during Amazon Prime Day, and this year is no exception. You’ll find significant discounts on security cameras from Arlo, Blink, Eufy Security, Google, Ring, and more. We’ll update this story as we spot other deals.
We’ve divided the deals according to brand, so most people don’t like to mix and match ecosystems, and we’ve noted which cameras are designed for use indoors, outdoors, or both. We’ve also specified the maximum resolution each camera is capable of capturing.
Security camera deals
- Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera (model VMC2040B) (1080p res): $55.99 (44% off)
- Arlo Pro 5S (white model VMC4060P) (indoor/outdoor, 2K res): $199.99 (20% off)
- Arlo Pro 5S (black model VMC4060B) (indoor/outdoor, 2K res): $199.99 (20% off)
- Arlo Ultra 2 add-on camera (model VMC5040B-200NAS (indoor/outdoor, hub required) (4K res): $249.99 (32% off)
- Eufy Security EufyCam 3 add-on camera (hub required) (4K res): $149.99 (32% off)
- Eufy Security EufyCam 3C add-on camera (hub required) (4K res): $109.99 (39% off)
- Eufy Security EufyCam SoloCam L40 (2K res): $89.99 (47% off)
- Eufy Security S230 SoloCam (SoloCam S40) (2K res): $129.99 (35% off)
- Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation, indoor) (Fog): 69.99 (30% off)
- Google Nest Cam (Battery, 2nd Generation) (indoor/outdoor): $119.99 (33% off)
- Reolink Argus Pro 3 w/Motion Spotlight (outdoor, incl. solar panel), (2K res): $99.99 (33% off)
- Reolink Argus Smart 2K Pan & Tilt (outdoor, incl. solar panel): $111.99 (30% off)
- Reolink Duo 2 PoE (dual lens) (4K res): $111.99 (30% off)
- Reolink Duo 2 WiFi (outdoor, dual lens) (4K res): $111.99 (30% off)
- Reolink E1 Zoom (indoor, pan/tilt) (2K res): $55.99 (30% off)
- Reolink Go PT Plus inc. solar panel (4G LTE, pan/tilt) (2K res): $174.99 (30% off)
- Reolink TrackMix PoE (dual lens pan/tilt) (4K res): $132.99 (30% off)
- Reolink TrackMix Wi-Fi (dual lens, pan/tilt) (4K res): $139.99 (30% off)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $29.99 (50% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (indoor/outdoor): $59.99 (40% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In (indoor/outdoor): $59.99 (40% off)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart EC60 (indoor) (2K res): $22.99 (23% off)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart KC410S (indoor, pan/tilt) (2K res): $39.94 (11% off)
- TP-Link Kasa Spot EC71 (indoor, pan/tilt) (1080p res): $26.99 (23% off)
- TP-Link Tapo C200 (indoor, pan/tilt) (1080p res): $24.99 (17% off)
- TP-Link Tapo C210 (indoor, pan/tilt) (2K res): $27.99 (20% off)
- TP-Link Tapo C110 (indoor) (2K res): $22.99 (23% off)
- TP-Link Tapo C320WS (outdoor) (2K res): $41.99 (30% off
- Wyze Cam Pan v3 (indoor/outdoor, pan/tilt) (1080p res): $32.16 (5% off)
Security camera multi-pack/bundle deals
- Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera (2-pack, model VMC2040) (1080p res): $99.99 (d50% off)
- Arlo Pro 4 (3-pack, model VMC4350P) (indoor/outdoor, 2K res): $300.99 (45% off)
- Arlo Pro 5S (3-pack, white model VMC4360P) (indoor/outdoor, 2K res): $549.99 (15% off)
- Arlo Pro 5S (3-pack, black model VMC4360B) (indoor/outdoor, 2K res): $549.99 (20% off)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) three-camera system: $104.99 (58% off)
- Eufy Security EufyCam 2 Pro (2 cameras plus hub) (2K res): $249.99 (32% off)
- Eufy Security EufyCam 3 (3 cameras plus hub) (4K res): $469.99 (31% off)
- Eufy Security S330 EufyCam 3 (2 cameras plus hub) (4K res): $379.99 (31% off)
- Google Nest Cam (Battery) (2-pack, indoor/outdoor, 2nd Generation): 239.99 (27% off)
- TP-Link Tapo C110 (indoor, 2-pack): $#41.99 (24% off)
- TP-Link Tapo C210P2 (pan/tilt, 2-pack) (2K res): $49.99 (23% off)
- Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 Starter Bundle (camera w/base station) (1080p res): $54.98 (31% off)
- Wyze Cam Pan v2 (2-pack, indoor) (1080p): $84.97 (23% off)
Security camera/smart light combos
- Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera: $69.99 (53% off)
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera: $219.99 (12% off)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: $119.99 (40% off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery): $119.99 (29% off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (Battery): $179.99 (22% off)
Video doorbells
- Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell (white, model AVD1001): $49.00 (62% off)
- Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell (black, model AVD1001B): $49.00 (62% off)
- Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell (white, wired or wireless, model AVD2001): $69.99 (53% off)
- Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell (black, wired or wireless, model AVD2001B): 69.99 (53% off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) (Linen): $119.99 (33% off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) (Ivy): $119.99 (33% off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) (Snow): $119.99 (33% off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) (Ash): $119.99 (33% off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Generation) (Snow): $149.99 (17% off)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: $129.99: (28% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell (battery or wired): $54.99: (45% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 (battery or wired): $149.99 (25% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (wired): $149.99 (40% off)
Prime Day 2023 security cam & video doorbell deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s highly promoted sale during which the e-tailer offers thousands of deals to Amazon Prime members.
You’ll encounter slashed prices on a wide variety of products in Amazon’s massive catalog.
But TechHive readers will be most interested in adding to their collections of smart home components and home entertainment devices, including security systems, smart lighting, and Bluetooth speakers.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday, July 11 at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern, and the sale winds down at 11:59 p.m. on July 12.
Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to get these deals?
Yes, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals.
An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and it entitles you to free shipping on most items, access to Amazon Prime Video, a TV- and movie-streaming streaming service; Amazon Music for Prime Members, a music-streaming service; and Amazon Photos, a cloud-based photo and video storage service. There are other benefits, too.
But if you don’t want to be on the hook for an Amazon Prime membership, you can see if you’re qualified to sign up for a free trial. Just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. You can cancel your membership after Prime Day and reap the savings at no additional cost–provided you haven’t signed up for a free trial in the recent past.