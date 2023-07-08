Best early security cam & video doorbell deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Most thieves are opportunists, and none of them want to get caught. Deploying a video doorbell and wireless security cameras in and around your home will give burglars and other miscreants second thoughts about breaking into your home or stealing anything within view of one.

Today’s cameras are both inexpensive and very easy to deploy. They connect to your Wi-Fi network, so the only cords you’ll need to deal with are for power—unless you opt for battery-powered models, that is.

We always see great security camera deals during Amazon Prime Day, and while the event doesn’t officially get underway until Tuesday, we’ve already spied significant discounts on security cameras from Arlo, Blink, Google, Ring, and more. We’ll update this story as we spot other deals.

Security camera deals

Security camera/smart light combos

Video doorbells