Best early smart thermostat deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Installing a smart thermostat offers is the number one most effective way to reduce the cost of cooling your home in the summer and heating it during the winter. And great deals on smart thermostats are plentiful during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
While the event doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday, we’ve already spotted some great deals on our favorite models from such notable brands as Ecobee, Google Nest, Honeywell Home, Sensi, and Wyze. Amazon is already offering a deal on its own smart thermostat, too. We’ll update this story as soon as we spot other good deals.
- Amazon Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $55.99 (30% off)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium with Smart Sensor and Air Quality Monitor: $236.99 (5% off)
- GE Lighting CYNC Smart Thermostat: $53.99 (55% off)
- Google Nest Thermostat: $97.75 at Newegg (25% off)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation): $189.00 (24% off)
- Honeywell Home WiFi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat (Model RTH6580WF): $68.29 (54% off)
- Honeywell Home WiFi Color Touchscreen Thermostat (Model RTH9585WF): $129.15 (28% off)
- Wyze Programmable Smart WiFi Thermostat: $65.99 (17% off)
Amazon Prime Day smart thermostat deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s namesake shopping event when the e-tailer offers thousands of deals to Amazon Prime members.
You’ll see discounts on vast collection of products in Amazon’s massive catalog: everything from night shirts to automotive accessories.
But TechHive readers will be most interested in adding to their collections of smart home components and home entertainment devices, including streaming devices, soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday, July 11 at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern, and the sale winds down at 11:59 p.m. on July 12. Lots of smart thermostat deals start early, however, and we’ll add them to the lists above as we encounter them.
Are these deals available exclusively to Amazon Prime members?
Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and it entitles you to free shipping on most items, access to Amazon Prime Video, a TV- and movie-streaming streaming service; Amazon Music for Prime Members, a music-streaming service; and Amazon Photos, a cloud-based photo and video storage service. There are other benefits, too.