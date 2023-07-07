Best early smart thermostat deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Installing a smart thermostat offers is the number one most effective way to reduce the cost of cooling your home in the summer and heating it during the winter. And great deals on smart thermostats are plentiful during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

While the event doesn’t officially kick off until next week, we’ve already spotted some great deals on our favorite models from such notable brands as Ecobee, Google Nest, Honeywell Home, Sensi, and Wyze. Amazon is already offering a deal on its own smart thermostat, too. We’ll update this story as soon as we spot other good deals.