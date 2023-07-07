Best early streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Ready to try a new streaming service? If so, you’ll find some great streaming deals during Prime Day 2023, with steep discounts on tap for the likes of Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Cinemax, PBS Masterpiece, and many more.
Some of the biggest streaming services are offering up to 50 percent off their usual subscription rates through Prime Video Channels, while niche streamers are serving up even deeper discounts, in some cases all the way up to 90 percent off!
The deals listed below are only available for a limited time, and we expect more to pop up once Prime Day finally hits, so keep checking back.
Best Prime Day streaming deals 2023
- Paramount+: $5.99/month for 2 months, $11.99/month after (50% off)
- AMC+: $4.49/month for 2 months, $8.99/month after (50% off)
- STARZ: $0.99 for 2 months, $9.99/month after (90% off)
- ViX Premium: $0.99/month for 2 months, $6.99/month after (86% off)
- PBS Masterpiece: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)
- Britbox: $0.99/month for 2 months, $7.99/month after (88% off)
- Cinemax: $0.99/month for 2 months, $9.99/month after (90% off)
- Noggin: $0.99/month for 2 months, $7.99/month after (88% off)
- Acorn TV: $0.99/month for 2 months, $6.99/month after (86% off)
- PBS Kids: $0.99/month for 2 months, $4.99/month after (80% off)
- Lifetime Movie Club: $0.99/month for 2 months, $4.99/month after (80% off)
- ALLBLK: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)
- Hallmark Movies Now: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)
- PBS Documentaries: $0.99/month for 2 months, $3.99/month after (75% off)
- A&E Crime Central: $0.99/month for 2 months, $4.99/month after (80% off)
- ScreenPix: $0.99/month for 2 months, $2.99/month after (67% off)
Amazon Prime Day streaming deals 2023: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s massive, two-day summer shopping event, crammed with thousands of deals for Amazon Prime members.
Amazon will be serving up discounts on items across its entire range of products, and that includes streaming video services offered through Prime Video Channels.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
This year’s Amazon Prime Day shopping event starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern, and it will run through July 12.
Even though Prime Day hasn’t quite started yet, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals to scoop up, and Amazon’s Prime Video Channels discounts are no exception.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023 deals?
Yes, you must be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month.
That said, there is a workaround if you don’t want to cough up the Prime membership fee: Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Day 2023?
Prime Day may be all about Amazon, but plenty of competing retailers serve up their own deals during the annual Amazon Prime Day event.
Be sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.