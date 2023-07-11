Home / Smart Home
Best Deals

Best Prime Day air purifier & air quality monitor deals

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score a fabulous deal on smart appliances that can protect your respiratory health.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jul 11, 2023 12:00 am PDT
air purifiers
Image: Rob Schultz

We’re only in the early days of summer and the smoke from wild fires is already making the air unhealthy to breathe. Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to find great deals on air purifiers that will capture smoke, particulate matter, and other airborne pollutants inside your home. And a good air quality monitor will tell you which rooms need the most cleaning and when you should run the purifier.

We’ve spotted some sweet deals on products from Blueair, Dyson, Levoit, Shark, and other top brands and listed them below. We’ve identified which units are “smart,” meaning they can connect to Wi-Fi and be managed with an app, We’ve also noted the manufacturer’s room-size claims, to help you find the right model for your needs. We’ll update this story with new deals as we find them.

Best Amazon Prime Day air quality monitor deals

Best Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals

Amazon Prime Day air purifier and air quality monitor deals: What you need to know

1.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s signature two-day shopping event, packed with thousands of deals offered to Amazon Prime members exclusively.

You’ll see discounts on a wide array of products in Amazon’s massive catalog of items–everything from light bulbs to pet supplies.

You can be sure there will be lots of smart home device deals as well as home entertainment components, including streaming devices, soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers.

2.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?

Amazon Prime Day gets underway on Tuesday, July 11 at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern. The sale wraps up at 11:59 p.m. on July 12.

3.

Are these deals only available to Amazon Prime members?

Yes, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deals. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and it entitles you to free shipping on most items, access to Amazon Prime Video, a TV- and movie-streaming streaming service; Amazon Music for Prime Members, a music-streaming service; Amazon Photos, a cloud-based photo and video storage service; and other benefits.

But if you don’t want to be on the hook for an Amazon Prime membership, you can see if you’re qualified to sign up for a free trial. Just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. You can cancel your membership after Prime Day and reap the savings at no additional cost–provided you haven’t already taken too many bites of that particular apple.

4.

Are other online retailers offering deals during Prime Day?

Yes! Lots of other merchants compete with Amazon by offering their own special deals during Prime Day. You can expect to see Best Buy, B&H Photo, Target, Walmart, and other big players looking to capitalize the shopping frenzy that Amazon’s event sparks.

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.