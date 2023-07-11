Best Prime Day air purifier & air quality monitor deals

We’re only in the early days of summer and the smoke from wild fires is already making the air unhealthy to breathe. Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to find great deals on air purifiers that will capture smoke, particulate matter, and other airborne pollutants inside your home. And a good air quality monitor will tell you which rooms need the most cleaning and when you should run the purifier.

We’ve spotted some sweet deals on products from Blueair, Dyson, Levoit, Shark, and other top brands and listed them below. We’ve identified which units are “smart,” meaning they can connect to Wi-Fi and be managed with an app, We’ve also noted the manufacturer’s room-size claims, to help you find the right model for your needs. We’ll update this story with new deals as we find them.

Best Amazon Prime Day air quality monitor deals

Best Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals