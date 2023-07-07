Best early air purifier, air quality monitor deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

We’re only in the early days of summer and the smoke from wild fires is already making the air unhealthy to breathe. Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to find great deals on air purifiers that will capture smoke, particulate matter, and other airborne pollutants inside your home. And a good air quality monitor will tell you which rooms need the most cleaning and when you should run the purifier.
The official Prime Day 2023 kickoff is still a few days off, but we’ve already spotted some sweet deals on products from Alen, Blueair, Coway, Levoit, Shark, and other top brands. We’ll update this story with new deals as we find them.
Best early Amazon Prime Day air quality monitor deals
- Airthings 2930 Wave Plus air quality and radon detector (Bluetooth): $219.99 (14% off)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: $46.99 (33% off)
- Kidde Smart CO Detector & Indoor Air Quality Monitor: $63.76 (42% off)
- Qingping Air Monitor Lite (Wi-Fi): $76.00 (21% off)
Best early Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals
- AirDoctor 3000 air purifier: $519.00 (17% off)
- Alen BreatheSmart Flex HEPA air purifier: $288.00 (17% off)
- Blueair DustMagnet 5440i air purifier: $349.99 (24% off)
- Coway Air Mega Mighty air purifier: $142.49 (38% off)
- Levoit Vital 200S Air Purifier: $159.99 (16% off)
- Shark HP102 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter: $149.99 (35% off)
- Winix 4-Stage with True HEPA (Model 5500-2): $117.08 (53% off)
Amazon Prime Day air purifier and air quality monitor deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s signature two-day shopping event, packed with thousands of deals offered to Amazon Prime members exclusively.
You’ll see discounts on a wide array of products in Amazon’s massive catalog of items–everything from light bulbs to pet supplies.
You can be sure there will be lots of smart home device deals as well as home entertainment components, including streaming devices, soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
Amazon Prime Day gets underway on Tuesday, July 11 at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern. The sale wraps up at 11:59 p.m. on July 12.
Lots of air quality monitor and air purifier deals start early, however, and we’ll add them to the lists above as we encounter them.
Are these deals only available to Amazon Prime members?
Yes, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deals. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and it entitles you to free shipping on most items, access to Amazon Prime Video, a TV- and movie-streaming streaming service; Amazon Music for Prime Members, a music-streaming service; Amazon Photos, a cloud-based photo and video storage service; and other benefits.
But if you don’t want to be on the hook for an Amazon Prime membership, you can see if you’re qualified to sign up for a free trial. Just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. You can cancel your membership after Prime Day and reap the savings at no additional cost–provided you haven’t already taken too many bites of that particular apple.