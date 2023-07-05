Cheaper Walmart streaming player with Google TV on the way

Just three months after debuting a new 4K-enabled Google TV streaming box, Walmart appears to be readying a revamped and cheaper version of its older 1080p streaming stick.

As spotted by Zatz Not Funny, documents detailing a new ”Full HD Streaming Device” with “Google TV” and Walmart’s Onn branding have hit the FCC, a clear indication that the player is about to get official.

The FCC documents don’t include pictures or precise details about the new player, but they do reveal that the device supports dual-mode Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while the mention of “Full HD” indicates that we’re likely talking about a 1080p-capable player.

Based on what we’re seeing in the FCC filing, it seems likely that Walmart is prepping a follow-up to its Onn FHD Streaming Stick from 2021 (pictured above, along with Walmart’s UHD Streaming Device), although rather than running on Android TV, the new player appears to be coming with the newer GoogleTV interface.

News of a revamped full-HD Google TV player from Walmart hitting the FCC comes just a few months after Walmart’s new 4K Google TV streaming player landed in stores.

The Google TV 4K Streaming Box is an upgraded version of Walmart’s UHD Streaming Device, complete with the same square design as its predecessor, an Onn voice remote, dual-band Wi-Fi, and on-board Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Best of all, the Google TV 4K Streaming Box costs just $19.88, compared to $50 for Google’s 4K-enabled Chromecast with Google TV.

So, how much will Walmart’s Onn Full HD Streaming Device cost? Well, it seems almost certain to arrive at a lower price point than the 4K Streaming Box. Most observers are pegging $15 as a likely price tag for the new Walmart full-HD player, and that sounds about right to us.

We gave high marks to both of Walmart’s earlier Onn streaming players, particularly the UHD Streaming Device, which we called “surprisingly hard to beat” for the price.