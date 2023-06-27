New Paramount+ with Showtime plan arrives: What to expect

Big changes are afoot with Paramount+ and Showtime, with the two joining forces to deliver a bevy of content within a single app. Naturally, there’s a price hike in store, too.

As of now, Paramount+ has just two subscription plans, down from four, and only the priciest of the two plans includes Showtime content.

Paramount+ subscribers on the nixed plan will be automatically moved over to the new top tier, but they’ll need to pony up for a price increase, as will subscribers to the ad-supported Essential plan.

So, what does all this mean for those on legacy Paramount+ plans, and how much are prices going up? Also, will the standalone Showtime app stick around?

Here’s what you need to know about the changes coming to Paramount+ and Showtime.