Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know

It’s that time of year again, with Amazon ready to kick off two days of steep discounts on everything from Echo devices and Bluetooth speakers to smart locks and security cameras.
We have all the details on Amazon Prime Day 2023, including when the event actually begins, what kinds of smart home and home entertainment products will be on sale, who’s eligible to scoop up the deals, and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your questions answered
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
This year, Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and it runs through July 12. But while Prime Day doesn’t officially begin until next month, we’re expecting plenty of early deals.
For example, you can already snag the fifth-generation Echo Dot Kids for just $27.99, a 53-percent savings, while a 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series will run you only $129.99, or 35 percent off.
We’ll be watching for great pre-Prime Day deals in the weeks leading up to the big event, so stay tuned.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?
Yes, you must be signed up for Prime to scoop up Prime Day discounts. You can get Amazon Prime for $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, and your membership includes a variety of benefits, including free shipping for Prime items, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more.
But if you’re not already a Prime member, good news: You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and it counts as far as Prime Day is concerned.
Will smart home products be on sale during Prime Day?
Whether you’ve been waiting to get started with your first smart home or you’re ready to add more smart devices to your house, Prime Day is the perfect time to pull the trigger.
We generally see a little of everything as far as Prime Day discounts for the smart home are concerned. Echo devices such as the Amazon Echo Dot and the Echo Show are perennial Prime Day favorites for discounts, as well as Ring alarms, video doorbells, and security cameras.
Robot vacuums are frequent targets for Prime Day deals (and don’t forget, Amazon now owns Roomba-maker iRobot), as are smart locks, smart bulbs, air purifiers, smart sprinklers, and more.
Will home entertainment devices be on sale for Prime Day?
There’s no better time to upgrade your home theater with a new TV or sprinkle more Bluetooth speakers around the house than on Prime Day.
Streaming video players from the likes of Apple, Nvidia, Roku, and–of course–Amazon will all be on sale during Prime Day, although you’ll find plenty of discounts in the runup to the event.
You’ll also see big savings on smart 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and other top TV manufacturers, making Prime Day a great time to finally grab that big-screen QLED or OLED TV you’ve been pining for.
And yes, we’re expecting a bevy of Bluetooth speaker discounts from Bose, JBL, Sonos, Sony, and more.