Nanoleaf’s 4D TV-synching backlight is ready for its close-up

Promising to add an immersive TV-viewing experience to your living room, Nanoleaf is teeing up preorders for the 4D screen-mirroring kit that we first glimpsed at CES earlier this year.

The Nanoleaf 4D will arrive in two versions: one for TV sets 65 inches and up and a second for TVs up to 85 inches, and they’ll sell for $99.99 and $119.99, respectively. Preorders at Best Buy and Nanoleaf’s website are set to begin June 27.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best bias lighting for TVs.

Competing with the likes of Philips Hue and Govee, Nanoleaf’s 4D kit mirrors the colors on your TV screen using a combination of a camera and a Nanoleaf RGB strip light.

The bundled Screen Mirror Camera (which will also be available separately for $79.99) sits at either the top or on the bottom of your TV screen. Once installed, the camera scans the colors (and “only” the colors, Nanoleaf says) on your TV and then mirrors the colors on the RGB light strip.

If that process sounds familiar, it’s probably because Govee’s Envisual TV Backlight T2 employs a similar setup, complete with a dual-lens camera that scans the TV screen. (As it happens, Govee just announced a new, larger model of the T2 that fits TVs up to 100 inches).

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, meanwhile, takes a different tack, using an HDMI-equipped component to sync the colors on a TV with your Hue lights.

The Nanoleaf 4D was first unveiled during CES 2023 back in January (alongside the manufacturer’s “intelligent” Sense+ Controls line, which has yet to be fully revealed), but Nanoleaf is now offering additional details in the runup to the device’s shipping date.

The 4D will offer four “Mirror Modes,” ranging from 1D to 4D. The 1D mode serves up the “most subtle” effect, with just an ambient white glow that matches the current brightness of your screen. It’s a mode that might pair nicely with a drama or other lower-key content.

The immersive effect grows more prominent as you dial up the Mirror Modes, with 4D mode delivering a “direct match” of your TV’s colors, perfect for gaming or the latest Marvel movie.

Also on tap is a Rhythm Music Sync feature that detects and reacts to music on game soundtracks while also mirroring the colors on your screen.

Finally, “Sync+ Technology” allows the Nanoleaf 4D kit to sync with other Nanoleaf RGB devices in the room, including Shapes, Lines, Canvas, Light Panels, and Essentials lights, offering an “all-encompassing” experience, Nanoleaf says. The Sync+ feature supports up to 50 Nanoleaf lights at a time.

The RGB light strip that comes bundled in the Nanoleaf 4K kit can be cut to fit your TV screen, with a “Smart Remap” feature designed to automatically remap the light effects on the shorter strip.

We’ll have a full review of the Nanoleaf 4D once we get our hands on a test unit.