Govee’s dual-lens, TV-syncing backlight now fits even bigger TVs

Smart lighting manufacturer Govee is unveiling a model of its TV-syncing backlight that’s compatible with even monster-size TVs.

Alongside the larger Envisual TV Backlight T2 kit, Govee announced software updates for the T2 series that promise more dynamic colors, a power-saving mode, and the ability to sync with other Govee lights.

Available now on Amazon for $199.99, the latest version of the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 will fit TV screens up to 100 inches. Previously, the biggest Envisual TV Backlight T2 model was for 75- to 85-inch TVs, while a smaller version fits 55- to 65-inch screens.

Similar to the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 syncs the images on your TV screen with other lights in the room–or, in Govee’s case, with the LEDs on an included segmented light strip.

While the Philips Hue kit uses an HDMI-equipped component to detect the colors and images on your screen, Govee’s T2 package employs a small dual-lens camera affixed to the top of your TV to scan the picture.

Meanwhile, Nanoleaf is taking a similar approach to Govee with the upcoming Nanoleaf 4D, which will soon be available for preorder.

Syncing light strips and nearby smart lights with your TV can result in a more immersive viewing experience–or an annoyingly distracting one, depending on your taste.

Besides the new larger size, Govee also announced a series of software updates for its T2 backlights.

A “vivid” mode will divide the display into a series of zones that get scanned individually, resulting in “smoother transitions,” Govee promises. It remains to be seen if the new mode can boost the occasionally iffy precision of the T2’s syncing abilities, a criticism addressed in our Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 review.

Also new is a power-saving “black screen detection” feature that automatically turns off the backlight after a set period (between five seconds and 30 minutes) if the T2’s camera detects low light, a black or static screen, or no color “alterations.”

Finally, the software update will allow T2 backlights to work with Govee’s DreamView feature, which lets nearby Govee lights sync with each other. In other words, the T2 backlight will be able to sync its colors with other Govee lights in the room besides the included light strip.

We’ll have a full review of the 98- to 100-inch Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 once we test out a review unit.