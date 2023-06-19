ESPN standalone streaming service: What we know so far

Even as more and most broadcast and cable TV channels offer their own standalone streaming apps, ESPN remains a rare–and notable–holdout.

Yes, there is the ESPN+ streaming service offered through the ESPN app, but signing up for ESPN+ won’t get you a streaming simulcast of the ESPN you’ll see on basic cable. If you want to stream live ESPN, complete with SportsCenter, you’ll need to pony up for cable TV or a streaming live-TV package. And neither is cheap.

The lack of a standalone streaming version of ESPN isn’t surprising, given the amount of money ESPN parent Disney rakes in from cable and streaming TV operators–nearly $10 a month per subscriber–for the storied sports network.

But big cable’s stranglehold on the flagship ESPN channel could be coming to an end, with Disney executives signaling that a standalone streaming version of ESPN is (eventually, anyway) a near certainty.

Here’s what we know–and don’t know–about an ESPN standalone streaming service, including whether it’s been formally announced, when it will arrive, and how much it will cost.