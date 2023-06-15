WiZ debuts new filament bulbs, outdoor lamps, and downlights

WiZ recently made waves by jumping head-first into the home security market, but the smart lighting manufacturer is back in its wheelhouse with three new smart lights designed to set the mood both indoors and out.

Among the new lights from Signify-owned WiZ are the company’s first color-enabled filament bulbs, as well as a slim-profile downlight and outdoor bollard lights.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best smart light bulbs.

First up is the Full Color Filament Spiral, a color version of WiZ’s existing filament smart bulbs.

Available in Edison-style A19, globe-shaped G25, and tube-style ST19 varieties, the Full Color Filament Spiral bulbs come outfitted with standard E26 bases, and all will connect via Wi-Fi to the WiZ v2 app.

The WiZ Full Color Filament Spiral comes in A19 (pictured), G25, and ST 19 varieties. WiZ

Like most other color smart bulbs, the Color Filament Spiral bulbs will have the ability to shine in a range of 16 million colors, as well as in warm, daylight, and cool white color temperatures.

WiZ already sells tunable-white filament bulbs in A19, G25, and ST19 form factors. The company also has tunable-white candelabra filament bulbs with E12 and E25 fittings that haven’t made the leap to color yet.

The Full Color Filament Spiral will go on sale June 26 for $29.99, WiZ says.

Next up is the Slim Downlight, a new, slimmed-down (natch) downlight that will let you “illuminate narrow spaces with its slim profile and even light distribution,” according to WiZ.

The WiZ Slim Downlight joins the existing retrofit downlights in WiZ’s portfolio. WiZ

The company didn’t release further details about the Slim Downlight, which will be available July 1 for $46.99.

WiZ currently has a retrofit downlight in its portfolio that comes in tunable-white and color versions, and it’s designed to fit openings between 5 and 6 inches.

Finally, WiZ is adding to its collection of outdoor lights with the full-color Elpas Bollard.

Again, WiZ didn’t offer many details about the upcoming column lights, which will be a first for the manufacturer, beyond the fact that the lights will be weather-resistant.

The WiZ Elpas Bollard boasts a weatherized design, with both a starter kit and an extension available. WiZ

Slated to go on sale June 15, the Elpas Bollard will arrive in two versions, including a starter kit for $159.99 and an extension for $119.99. Presumably, the latter will lack a bundled power supply.

WiZ’s current collection of outdoor lights includes a wall light, an in-ground spotlight, and a set of color string lights.

Generally speaking, WiZ’s smart lights work with both Alexa and Google Home, and the manufacturer has promised that all its new lights will support Matter, the recently launched standard that promises to unite the major smart home ecosystems.

WiZ made waves last month with the introduction of its Indoor Camera, which marked the brand’s entry into the home security market. WiZ also offers smart lights with a motion-detecting SpaceSense feature.

We’lll have reviews of WiZ’z Full Color Filament Spiral, Slim Downlight, and Elpas Bollard lights once we test out some sample units.