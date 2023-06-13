Loxx Boxx delivery box runs on battery power, cellular connection

Credit porch pirates for spawning a new product category: secure package delivery boxes, perfect for preventing thieves from making off with merchandise you buy online.

Loxx Boxx takes an innovative approach to the problem. Its boxes are powered by a rechargeable battery and—like much of the competition—connect to the internet via Wi-Fi. But you also have the option of LTE connectivity, which would allow you to locate a Loxx Boxx virtually anywhere, not just within range of your Wi-Fi network.

The company’s product line has two other features we haven’t seen from the competition: a thermometer to monitor the box’s internal temperature (useful if you’re getting prescriptions or groceries delivered) and a tamper alarm that fires off if someone tries to force the box open.

There are two Loxx Boxx models: the 5-cubic-foot Classic ($349) and the 8-plus cubic-foot Household ($399). Both are fabricated from 16-gauge steel, come fully assembled, and are available in your choice of six colors.

Delivery people can open the box by tapping parcel tracking numbers (i.e., single-use PINs) on a top-mounted keypad. Residents track and manage deliveries with a mobile app, and they can create and share user codes with family and friends. Loxx Boxx says buyers can schedule U.S. Postal Service package pickups from the box, too.

One factor potential buyers might be less enthused with is the monthly subscription fee required to use the app. The box comes with a 30-day free trial that renews at a rate of $1.99 per month for the Wi-Fi model and $3.99/month for the LTE model. Subscription fees are becoming increasingly common with smart home and IoT products, and I suppose it’s to be expected with a product that connects to an LTE network.

We’re expecting to get a Loxx Boxx review unit soon, and I will be comparing it to the recently reviewed Bench Sentry Connect. Keep an eye out for our full review.