YouTube TV tees up another NFL Sunday Ticket deal

Did you snooze on YouTube TV’s original $100 discount for the upcoming season of NFL Sunday Ticket? You now have another chance to save, although the offer’s not as generous this time.

YouTube TV’s latest offer is $50 off the whole season of NFL Sunday Ticket, or half the discount of YouTube TV’s initial Sunday Ticket deal, which expired on June 6.

The broad outlines of the new NFL Sunday Ticket deal are similar to last time: The same discount applies to the price of the full season, regardless of the Sunday Ticket package you sign up for.

Specifically, here’s how it breaks down:

$50 off NFL Sunday Ticket while signed up for YouTube TV: $299 (normally $349)

$50 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus NFL RedZone while signed up for YouTube TV: $339 (normally $389)

$50 off NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV (via YouTube Primetime Channels): $399 (normally $449)

$50 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus NFL RedZone without YouTube TV (via YouTube Primetime Channels): $439 (normally $489)

As with the previous deal, there’s a series of caveats to keep in mind before signing up for YouTube TV’s new NFL Sunday Ticket offer:

The new Sunday Ticket deal is only for the 2023-2024 NFL season.

You’ll have to pay the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket up-front, all in one shot–and no refunds, either.

The “while signed up with YouTube TV” options listed above mean just that: You’ll need to be subscribed to YouTube TV to get that NFL Sunday Ticket price, starting as soon as you claim the discount. YouTube TV costs $72.99 a month, so you’ll be paying that monthly rate in addition to the price of NFL Sunday Ticket, and if you cancel YouTube TV, you’ll lose Sunday Ticket access, too.

As has always been the case, NFL Sunday Ticket doesn’t include every NFL game of the season–instead, you only get out-of-market Sunday games from CBS and Fox. Also, blackout rules apply, meaning that any games broadcast by your local CBS of Fox affiliate won’t be available on NFL Sunday Ticket (yes, it’s incredibly annoying).

The latest NFL Sunday Ticket offer expires on September 19, roughly two weeks after the season begins.

Make sure to check out Jared Newman’s column for all the details about NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, including streaming features, the scoop on NFL RedZone, and more.