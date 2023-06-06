Reolink’s CX410 2K security cam features color night vision

TP-Link isn’t the only home security camera manufacturer offering full-color night vision. Like the Tapo C325WB announced late last week, Reolink says its new model CX410 camera can capture full-color video even in low-light conditions, without the need to turn any lights.

This feature is enabled by Reolink’s ColorX technology combined with the camera’s 1/1.8-inch CMOS and F1.0 lens with a 89-degree horizontal field of view. The camera captures video with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels at 30 frames per second. An onboard four-element LED spotlight can also illuminate the area in front of the camera with up to 400 lumens of brightness with a color temperature of 3,000 Kelvin.

Reolink says this scene was captured by its new CX410 home security camera at 9:00 p.m. with no additional light sources. Reolink

A key feature differentiating Reolink’s product is its ability to operate on power over ethernet (PoE), in which both data and electrical power are carried over the same CAT5 or higher cable. This eliminates the need to have a source of electricity outside your home. But for this to work, buyers will need to have a PoE NVR (network video recorder), switch, or injector. Alternatively, Reolink sells conventional AC power supplies separately.

The Reolink CX410’s aluminum enclosure is outfitted with a microphone and speaker for two-way audio, and the camera supports both people, pet, and vehicle detection. A microSD memory card slot is available for local storage of video recordings (cards with capacities up to 256GB are supported, but none is provided).

Reolink’s new home security camera is available now for $94.99.