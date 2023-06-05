FaceTime is coming to Apple TV with tvOS 17

What took so long for FaceTime to come to Apple TV? Good question, but it’s finally happening, with Apple announcing that FaceTime calls are coming soon to Apple’s streaming box.

Besides FaceTime coming to Apple TV, the upcoming version of tvOS will also bring a refreshed version of the Apple TV Control Center, along with a Siri Remote finder for iPhone and the ability to turn Memories from Photos into Apple TV screensavers.

Announced during Apple’s WWDC conference on Monday, the new FaceTime app for Apple TV will work together with Continuity Camera functionality on an iPhone.

When you launch the FaceTime app for tvOS, your Apple TV will wirelessly connect with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to use the microphones and cameras on those devices to make FaceTime calls on the big screen.

Your iPhone or iPad camera will be able to follow you around the living room when making FaceTime calls on an Apple TV (provided your iPhone or iPad supports Center Stage), and you’ll even be able to spawn animations using gestures, such as floating hearts when you make a heart-shaped gesture.

Transferring FaceTime calls from an iPhone to an Apple TV will be easy, Apple promises, and you’ll also be able to place FaceTime calls directly over an Apple TV.

FaceTime on Apple TV will also be compatible with SharePlay, the existing iOS functionality that lets you watch videos on various streaming services with friends.

A redesigned version of Control Center for Apple TV will arrive with tvOS 17. Apple

Besides FaceTime on Apple TV, Apple also announced a revamped version of Control Center coming to tvOS 17.

The new Control Center has been “completely redesigned,” Apple said, making it easier to access your AirPod settings, tap into live video streams of security cameras, and access system controls.

Also coming soon is a Siri Remote finder for the iPhone, while tvOS 17 will add the ability to turn Memories from the Photos app into screensavers for your Apple TV.

tvOS is expected to arrlve this fall.