TP-Link’s new Tapo outdoor security cam boasts color night vision

TP-Link says the ColorPro night vision technology in its all-new Tapo C325WB needs just 0.5 lux of brightness—the equivalent of a moonless midnight—to capture full-color images in 2K resolution with HDR.

That’s a neat trick, and it’s in stark contrast to outdoor security cameras that rely on activating onboard spotlights or floodlights to deliver color night vision.

Available now at Amazon for $119.99, the Tapo C325WB features a 1/1.79-inch image sensor and an F1.0 lens with a 127-degree field of view.

Onboard AI can differentiate between the appearance of people, pets, and vehicles and will send push notifications accordingly when their presence is detected.

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the TP-Link cam offers two-way audio, along with an onboard siren to deter intruders.

The weatherproof camera offers wireless network connectivity, with an ethernet port providing a dependable cable option, but it depends on a 3-meter cord for power.

Video recordings can be stored locally on a microSD card (up to 512MB, not included) or in the cloud with a Tapo Care subscription.

The cloud subscription offers a 30-day clip history, with prices starting at $3.49 per month or $34.99 per year.

Look for our hands-on review soon.